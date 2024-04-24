New Hallelujah The Hills: Here Goes Nothing

Video: Hallelujah The Hills – “Here Goes Nothing” (ft. Patrick Stickles)

Directed by Ryan H. Walsh. From DECK, their forthcoming 52-song, 4-album collection.

A new anthem for our doomed timeline! Featuring Patrick Stickles from Titus Andronicus.

Walsh says, “Back in 2010, Titus Andronicus’s Patrick Stickles asked me to sing on ‘A More Perfect Union’ with him, which turned out to be the stunning opener of their classic album The Monitor. I’ve always hoped he’d return the favor and sing one alongside me, but I knew it had to be the right match. Fourteen years later (!), I finally had one that felt like the perfect fit and he happily reciprocated with ‘Here Goes Nothing’ from our forthcoming DECK project.”

The results are as uplifting and triumphant as you could hope for: Crazy Horse guitars and first-pumping chorus. You can imagine a sweaty crowd spilling their drinks and hollering, FUCK! I’M STARTING OVER AGAIN! And you can to see it in person when they play Brooklyn’s Gold Sounds on May 10 and at Deep Cuts in Medford, Massachusetts on May 11.

Somebody made a lot of news last week for releasing a set of 31 new songs, but the tortured poets in Hallelujah The Hills are going to put that to shame when they unleash their 52-song collection called DECK, with one song for each card in a standard deck of playing cards. (Of course, it’s been five years since the Hills released their last full-length, 2019’s timeless I’m You, in which time that other artist has released approximately 113 new original songs…but at least nobody’s going to be comparing the Hills to Ryan Adams!)

“Here Goes Nothing” is the King of Diamonds and it’s the fourth song we’ve heard from DECK after “Alone, In Love” (December 2023), “God is So Lonely Tonight” (September 2022), and “Superglued to You” (July 2022). And they’re all great. Can the remaining 48 songs live up to the standard they’ve set so far? I’m excited to witness all the weirdness and wild.

Hallelujah the Hills: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.