New Isobel Campbell: 4316

Video: Isobel Campbell – “4316”
Directed by Richard Heslop, Vee Vee and Natalya KD. From Bow To Love, out May 17 on Cooking Vinyl.
The world is a mess and Isobel Campbell is tired of it.
Campbell says, “I was talking to an Uber driver the other day and I said, ‘I don’t want to be living in a video game.’ And he said, ‘Well, we are.’ I feel like I’m offering a human element in these transhuman days of artificial intelligence.”
With her signature breathy vocals over a chugging acoustic guitar with bloopy, pulsing synths, “4316” is an anthem for the fucked up times we’re living in/