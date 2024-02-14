New Johnny Marr: The Answer

Video: Johnny Marr – “The Answer”

Directed by Phillip Osborne. From Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, out now.

Everyone’s favorite guitarist (or at least everyone’s favorite Smith) continues to plug away on both his solo career and as the most sought-after guest musician this side of Dave Grohl. With 37 years of post-Smiths work in his back pocket now, Johnny Marr has certainly earned a “Best of…” collection and Spirit Power pulls from just the last decade to deliver 24 tracks, including two brand new ones.

The latest single, “The Answer,” bears a family resemblance to one of The Smiths’ most raucous numbers, “London,” with an aggressive, driving beat punching from Marr’s guitar. But like most of us, the resemblance is limited; features softening and sharpening with each generation. Lyrically, the song is a bit of a mess with lines like, “Put your mamma in them lows.” I have no idea what that means but I also don’t listen to Johnny for his witticisms. Oscar Wilde, he ain’t.

And while Johnny may benefit from having a musical foil, I am not sure anyone would look at the split with Morrissey and ask, “do you think you’ve made the right decision this time?”

So turn up the volume and ride on the riff for a bit with a really ragged notion that you’ll return. In Johnny’s world, the trains run on time.

Audio: The Smiths – “London”

From Louder Than Bombs (Sire, 1987). Originally, the b-side of “Shoplifters of the World Unite” (Rough Trade, 1987).