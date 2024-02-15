New Kacey Musgraves: Deeper Well

Video: Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis. From Deeper Well, out March 15.

I like Kacey Musgraves. I like the idea of her whole cosmic cowgal thing. I’ll admit I prefer the earlier stuff, back when she was working closely with Brandy Clark and Shane MaAnally. But the newer, shimmery disco she’s been making with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk since 2018’s Golden Hour is cool too.

“Deeper Well” sounds like a bit of throwback, at least musically. It wouldn’t be totally out of place on Same Trailer, Different Park. But lyrically, she no longer seems interested in the clever wordplay and conversational emotionalism that first got our attention with “Follow Your Arrow” and “Blowin’ Smoke.” She’s apparently gotten into astrology and self-help goopiness. Worse than that, “Deeper Well” has some lyrics that are just clunky.

I used to wake and bake

Roll out of bed, hit the gravity bong that I made

And start the day.

For a while, it got me by

Everything I did seemed better when I was high

I don’t know why.

But whatever, it still sounds great. And she’s still a super interesting person in the country music scene.

