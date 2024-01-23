New Liam Gallagher and John Squire: Just Another Rainbow

Video: Liam Gallagher & John Squire – “Just Another Rainbow”

Directed by Charles Mehling. Single out now.

Nostalgia is a tricky thing. The idea of focusing on a time gone by is by definition counter to innovation. But there’s also something very charming–and honest–about wearing your influences on your sleeves. That’s something both Liam Gallagher and John Squire know having each been in era-defining bands from Manchester. Dum dums will dismiss Gallagher’s Oasis as Beatles knock-offs while praising Squire’s Stone Roses, a band equally influenced by music of yore. Again…it’s tricky.

And so it should come as no surprise that the first single from this mega-match-up sounds familiar. Liam is Liam and he plays the part well with equal parts snotty brashness and melodic panache. The old boy doesn’t change much and God bless him for it. Likewise, John Squire can still whip out psychedelic splashes of guitar wizardry that can shock and then lull you in rapid repetition. Gallagher-Squire is a combo that works.

Backed by producer and bassist Greg Kurstin and drummer Joey Waronker, “Just Another Rainbow” is the first of a promised album of new material. And while Kurstin and Waronker are no Mani and Reni, if you squint your eyes just enough you can almost make out the silhouette of a bucket hat through the smoke.

Liam Gallagher: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

John Squire: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.