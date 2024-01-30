New MGMT: Nothing To Declare

Video: MGMT – “Nothing To Declare”

Directed by Joey Frank. From Loss Of Life, out February 23 on Mom+Pop.

With a lilting ditty that could be a sonic sister to 2010’s “Congratulations,” our heroes are back to tickle our senses and bob our heads once again. “Nothing to Declare” has all the hallmarks one would expect from MGMT, including clever lyrics like “Nothing to declare/Not in the bags under my eyes,” which leads me to wonder if the party pop band from the mid-oughts aren’t still dipping their toes in the punch from time to time?

But let’s talk about the video for a bit because I think it’s one they want us to talk about. We follow a gal as she navigates some travel from Pittsburgh to gay Paris. And the navigation is the interesting part as she has no arms. I only mention that because as an able-bodied fella with all the original equipment, it is interesting (to me) to see how one without arms manages everyday tasks like showing your passport, flipping down your airplane seat tray, or even just sipping a cup of coffee without the use of hands or arms. There’s more than one shot of people in the video similarly interested, if not bemused, which makes me think it was intentional to use someone otherly-abled and therefore worth the mention. As you might guess, she manages it all perfectly well and is just another young person having fun and on an adventure.

There has always been a strange tint of youth to MGMT’s music. Not entirely without that hint of danger that defines adventure either. “Nothing to Declare” carries the same scent and makes me sad not to be young, while happy for my own adventures. Go see the world, kids. You can’t tell people what you didn’t do–that’s not a story.

