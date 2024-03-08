New St. Vincent: Broken Man

Video: St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

Directed by Alex Da Corte. From All Born Screaming, out April 26 on Total Pleasure/Virgin/Fiction.

Sounds like Annie Clark is getting back into guitars. That’s probably unfair, but Daddy’s Home seemed to focus more on Wurlitzer sounds and seventies creepout vibes. She’s also ditched Jack Antonoff and has self-produced the new album. So that’s promising.

She told MOJO, “This record is darker and harder and more close to the bone. I’d say it’s my least funny record yet! There’s nothing cute about it.”

Clark explained the decision to produce it herself: “I needed to go deeper in finding my own sonic vocabulary. I like to think of [the record] as post-plague pop, it’s a lot about heaven and hell – the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell.”

“Broken Man” feels claustrophobic and unsettled. And aggressive.

On the street I’m a kingsize killer

I can make your kingdom come.

What a way to open a scene!

Lover nail yourself right to me

If you go I won’t be well.

I can hold my arms right open

But I need you to drive the nail.

She’s so cool. And scary.

