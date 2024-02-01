New Weyes Blood: A Given Thing

Video: Weyes Blood – “A Given Thing”

Directed by Joey Frank. From And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow out now on Sub Pop.

No idea why Sub Pop quietly released a new video for a song on an album that’s been out for over a year by an artist who’s not currently touring and doesn’t seem to have anything new to promote, but I’ll take any opportunity I can find to listen to Natalie Mering’s amazing voice. “A Given Thing” is the closer from 2022’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow and it encapsulates all the cosmic Karen Carpenter vibes we’ve come to expect from Weyes Blood.

It’s not a one way street

Sometimes our love is enrapturing

And other times, it’s just unraveling in front of me

And it feels like we’re burning

Making ashes of our joy.

Hopefully this video is a hint that something new is coming. But even if it’s not, who cares, it’s nice to have more Weyes Blood to watch.

