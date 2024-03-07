POLJUNK: Don’t Be A Fucking Idiot

POLJUNK, the National Affairs desk of Glorious Noise

Welp, the stage is set for the 2024 presidential election and it’s the rematch we all knew was coming. With Nikki Haley “suspending” (a misnomer for quitting) her campaign this week after getting trounced in a primary that was a race in name only, Donald J. Trump is once again the Republican nominee for president. Yes…we’re doing this again.

With a shift to the general election comes a shift in messaging, usually. The most worn general election message is one that asks, “Are you better of today than you were four years ago?” It’s a simple question and one that gets trotted out every four years like clockwork. It’s one that House GOP Conference chair and all-around goofball Elise Stefanik had the gall to ask this week. Let’s see, what was going on in March of 2020…?

Oh right…that.

And lest ye forget, COVID was just the latest in a four-year shitfest of chaos and madness that defined the Trump years. Here’s a quick reminder of the damage he left behind:

America’s global image was in shambles and he nearly broke NATO

Family separations and the deaths of migrant children at the border. You know…the one he was going to build a wall on and have Mexico pay for it. That didn’t happen either

Unilateral withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, created chaos throughout the Middle East we’re still dealing with

His decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria in October 2019, abandoning the Kurds

Replacing the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). Oh wait, that didn’t happen because the ACA provides coverage and requirements for coverage for millions of Americans and the big, beautiful replacement that was forever “two weeks” from delivery never materialized

The economy faltered, even though President Obama delivered years of growth. As Business Insider said, “As Trump left office, the US national debt was at the highest levels since World War II. And US economic growth was set to average just above 0% for Trump’s first term because of the pandemic recession, according to The Washington Post.”

The dipshit was impeached TWICE and let off by a compliant Republican Senate who seem to have forgotten they represent an equal branch of government and are supposed to stand as a check against just this kind of bullshit

The end of Roe v. Wade (which he sometimes brags about and sometimes pretends is someone else’s fault, depending on the audience) means our sister, daughters, nieces and friends have fewer rights to body autonomy than anyone in America in 50 years

I could seriously go on with this list for pages and pages, but you get it. He was awful. Not just on policy either. He was a terrible executive manager and an even worse human being. He’s garbage.

Just imagine what a second Trump administration would be like, especially if the Supreme Court actually endorses his insane idea of absolute Presidential immunity. He’s told us what he would do with that. They told us to “take him seriously, but not literally” and then January 6 happened. And he’s said he’ll be a dictator on Day One, so…

On the other side we have Joe Biden, who–yes–is old. That’s a bullshit criteria for judging his effectiveness, but that doesn’t stop many in the media and those on the left. So let’s look at what he’s actually accomplished:

The American Rescue Plan, which funded a national vaccination campaign, safely re-opened schools for in-person learning, and helped 200,000 child care providers keep their doors open. And it let us get back to having fun

More people are working than at any point in american history with unemployment under 4% and 11,000,000 jobs created in fewer than four years

Infrastructure week became a real thing after four years of unmet promises from Trump–making the term a joke itself–President Biden passed the largest investment in the US infrastructure in US history. And he didn’t even use it as a cudgel against states who didn’t vote for him, with the majority of funding and projects going to “Red” states

Support of LGBTQ+ community in very real terms with a reversal on bans for transgender service members and guaranteed access to government support and services with the respect for Marriage Act

Nomination and confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court

Student debt relief for middle- and working-class families, benefitting more than 40 million students and their families

Pardoned those with federal charges for weed

Real progress (though not enough given the urgency of the issue) on environmental policy

Crime is down for the third year in a row but no one is talking about it. The biggest spike in modern times was under Trump

Again, I could go on and on because for an old guy President Biden has been a remarkably effective chief executive.

So yeah, you are objectively better off today than you were four years ago. It might not always feel like it but you know what they say, “Fuck your feelings.” And by “they” I mean conservatives.

Republicans like Stefanik are counting on you being an idiot and A) forgetting how bad Trump is in every conceivable way and; B) ignoring how much progress has been made since the end of his disastrous presidency. As we roll into the general election season I just have one request of you: Don’t be a fucking idiot.

UPDATE: TL; DR version from Seth Meyers