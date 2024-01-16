Rock Around the Clock

And the clock has rotated many, many times. . .

In addition to being musicians, what characteristic do the following share:

Madonna

Joan Jett

Belinda Carlisle

Bruce Dickinson

Simon Le Bon

Paul Weller

Gary Numan

Jello Biafra

Martin Fry

Thomas Dolby

While once the answer would be “They all qualify for AARP membership”—as they are all 65. But that no longer stands because the organization will take the registration fees from 18-year-olds. (Today’s 18-year-old will turn 65 in. . .2071.)

Compared to many other musicians, they are, well, juvenile

There are, of course, Paul, Mick and Keith, all of whom are 81. Ringo is older, at 83.

While David Crosby died last year, the SN&Y who remain are: Stephen, 79, Graham, 81, and Neil, 78.

And Fleetwood Mac lost Christine McVie last year, but there are Mick Fleetwood at 76, John McVie 78 and Stevie Nicks at 75. Were Lindsey Buckingham still in the band, he’d bring the average age down a smidge, as he’s 74.

Those who are 78 constitute what could be the makings of an interesting band: Debbie Harry, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, and Eric Clapton.

Somehow, a 65-year-old Madonna, buckets of Botox and arguably a standing appointment at a plastic surgeon notwithstanding, seems somewhat girlish.

What are you looking at?

Strike a pose

Strike a pose

Vogue (vogue, vogue). . .