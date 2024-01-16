Rock Around the Clock

The large-scale Sunflower Clock (1958) is one of more than 150 clocks designed by George Nelson Associates for the Howard Miller Clock Company, which sold them from 1949 into the 1980s. The Sunflower Clock appeared in the original Miller brochure as Model 2261.
And the clock has rotated many, many times. . .

In addition to being musicians, what characteristic do the following share:

  • Madonna
  • Joan Jett
  • Belinda Carlisle
  • Bruce Dickinson
  • Simon Le Bon
  • Paul Weller
  • Gary Numan
  • Jello Biafra
  • Martin Fry
  • Thomas Dolby

While once the answer would be “They all qualify for AARP membership”—as they are all 65. But that no longer stands because the organization will take the registration fees from 18-year-olds. (Today’s 18-year-old will turn 65 in. . .2071.)

Compared to many other musicians, they are, well, juvenile

There are, of course, Paul, Mick and Keith, all of whom are 81. Ringo is older, at 83.

While David Crosby died last year, the SN&Y who remain are: Stephen, 79, Graham, 81, and Neil, 78.

And Fleetwood Mac lost Christine McVie last year, but there are Mick Fleetwood at 76, John McVie 78 and Stevie Nicks at 75. Were Lindsey Buckingham still in the band, he’d bring the average age down a smidge, as he’s 74.

Those who are 78 constitute what could be the makings of an interesting band: Debbie Harry, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, and Eric Clapton.

Somehow, a 65-year-old Madonna, buckets of Botox and arguably a standing appointment at a plastic surgeon notwithstanding, seems somewhat girlish.

