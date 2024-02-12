Sphere Economics & Audio Ambience

There are some 352,000 billboards in the U.S. of which, as of 2022 (which means there has undoubtedly been an increase in the number since, as people are now back to being out and about and being stuck in traffic) 11,500 are digital billboards.

Arguably, one of those digital billboards—although the proprietor certainly wouldn’t like this to be characterized as such—is the Sphere in Las Vegas. But the 366-foot tall structure, which is covered with LEDs, has featured ads from Addidas and Microsoft, to say nothing of the announcement that for a bounded period of time U2 was on the inside.

There had been a plan to build a similar Sphere in London, but the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan rejected the proposal by MSG for reasons including the negative impact of some 1-million exterior LEDs would have on the residents of East London, where it was to be located. MSG pulled its proposal last month.

East London, of course, is no Las Vegas. There is unlikely any place on Earth that has more lights of all types blazing 24-7 than Las Vegas. What’s a million or so more on that landscape? A novelty.

For now.

Sphere Entertainment, the corporate entity that is responsible for the Sphere, released its fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings on February 5. (It just goes to show how bizarre earnings reports are: the Sphere opened on September 29, 2023, and somehow the fiscal second quarter ended on December 31, 2023, with the numbers being reported in early February. Apparently it takes a long time to count.)

The organization boasted in its announcement that U2 has had a run of sold-out shows and by next month it will have performed 40.

It announced that Phish will play four shows at the Sphere in mid-April. And from mid-May through mid-June Dead & Company will do 18 shows.

Exciting stuff, right?

The company reported in its results:

“For the fiscal 2024 second quarter, the Sphere segment reported revenues of $167.8 million, an increase of $167.2 million, as compared to the prior year quarter.”

Obviously, not a whole lot was going on during that same time period during the prior year.

While that $167.8 million looks good, then there’s this:

“Fiscal 2024 second quarter operating loss of $193.9 million increased by $111.0 million, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting higher impairment and other losses, net, as well as higher depreciation and amortization, direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expense), partially offset by the increase in revenues.”

An operating loss of that magnitude is unlikely to be something that is going to be diminished a whole lot by even hoards of jam-band fans.

Perhaps the illumination of the exterior with Super Bowl-related messaging is going to help, as pricing is as much as $2 million. (As the game runs approximately four hours, or 240 minutes, were there to be an ad a minute, that would garner $480 million, which could certainly wipe out any losses. Ah, yeah. . . .)

While the Sphere is certainly a useful billboard for purposes of marketing, a question remains about its success, or financial usefulness, as a concert venue.

The 160,000-square foot screen on the inside of the Sphere—said to be the highest-definition LED screen on the planet—certainly enhances the concert-viewing experience as the 160,000 speakers benefit the concert-hearing experience.

Let’s accept that the Sphere is a technological marvel. Further, that in order to build a technological marvel it takes a lot of money.

But isn’t it the case that it matters who performs within the orb in order for it to not only recoup its costs but to sustain operations?

Well, maybe.

There are some places that exist with an importance that are independent of the artists that perform within—or perhaps it is because of the artists that once performed within them there is some positive residue that remains.

Consider, for example,

881 7th Avenue, New York (in case you want to get there, as the old joke has it): Carnegie Hall. Conductors including Toscanini and Bernstein. Vocalists including Billie Holiday and Judy Garland. Bands including the Duke Ellington Orchestra and Pink Floyd. These and others have performed there. It would seem that its reputation transcends its acoustics.

And there are places around the world–

Berlin Philharmonie

Royal Albert Hall

Teatro alla Scala

Palais Garnier

The Budokan

The Roundhouse

Whisky a Go Go

–where, because of legend and because of sound quality, continue to attract some of the best performers in the world and are likely to continue to (La Scala has been bringing them in since 1778. . .Royal Albert Hall 1871. . .Budokan 1964. . .).

And there are places that once existed that, were they still open, would have this sort of musical resonance, like CBGBs in New York (now a John Varvatos boutique) and the Grande Ballroom in Detroit (now owned by Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church).

So a question is whether the Sphere will become a place that is like those other venues that are as much legend as they are venues or whether—and I suspect this is more likely the case—it becomes like other places in Las Vegas: say The Tropicana, which was once the place for the Rat Pack and is now part of the site where a baseball stadium will be built.

It all comes down to money in a way that ambiance and acoustics can’t rise above.