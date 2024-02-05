The Dead Endures

Back in the early 1990s a friend got a job at a family-owned company in central Indiana. The proprietors were what were then Republicans: law and order, respect for authority, business-first. And when my friend moved into his office, he put a framed black-and-white photo of the Grateful Dead on the wall. If he hadn’t been so valued, he would have been summarily dismissed for some trumped up reason. Although the proprietors had no idea of who was in the photo, the members of the band were clearly anathema to what they stood for.

But arguably, those Hoosiers were wrong.

The Grateful Dead was one of the—if not the—hardest working bands in show business (which is not to take away anything from James Brown, the Hardest Working Man in Show Business (“Jus’ watch me now!”)).

The Dead performed 2,318 concerts between their establishment in 1965 and disbanding in 1995 (a month before Jerry Garcia died).

The average length of a concert was three hours.

That means they spent approximately 290 days—24-hour days—on stage. Jerry Garcia’s “The live show is still our main thing” is something of a huge understatement.

And his “You don’t want to be the best at what you do, you want to be the only one” is something that is completely overlooked in a period when there are literal teams of songwriters and producers crafting cuts that will have high levels of familiarity and low quantities of difference so as to be able to move as much merchandise—musical and otherwise—as possible.

For a while the Dead were also the “only” ones in music in permitting the concert attendees to tape the shows (which would have required two 90-minute Memorex cassettes), but even set up, in October 1984 a “tapers” section in concert venues to facilitate the making of best recordings rather than having to tape in a sub rosa manner, which led to sub-optimal audio.

The availability of tapes led to a community of those who became committed to sharing the band’s music and it probably played no small role in the development of Deadheads who wanted to see as many shows as they possibly could because they knew, from listening to those tapes, that the show in one town was different from that in the previous one, and not just in the sense of a change of set lists, but of the way the songs were performed.

Given the proliferation of sources of instant information it is hard to conceive of how this occurred in an analog age, when copies of Rolling Stone were available every two weeks and so unless it happened to be something said on an FM radio station, it was unlikely that people knew what was going on. It was hard to create community, but arguably because of that difficulty, those who were making grilled cheese sandwiches or participating in drum circles in parking lots forged a stronger bond to the band.

What’s more, it needs to be taken into account that the band was far from having appeal to everyone. Looked at from the point of view of commercial success in terms of moving vinyl, it seemingly appealed to almost no one, as its best-selling album, Skeletons from the Closest: The Best of the Grateful Dead, was released in 1974 and has sales of four-million units: realize that in the first day that Taylor Swift’s Midnights album was available on Spotify it was streamed 184 million times.

The first day versus 50 years.

After the death of Garcia, the band ceased to exist, but as musicians in the band lived on, they created music in other guises, the most significant of which is Dead & Company, established in 2015 by Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman.

Dead & Company played 311 shows. While the band announced that it was done touring, it has recently announced a six-week residency at the Las Vegas Sphere starting in May.

The “Steal Your Face” skull looked good on the 516-foot diameter Sphere exterior.

But it is interesting to think about the Dead—both variants (and again, there are other more discrete projects by the members)—in terms of what they have accomplished.

Here are musicians who played music that appealed to a subset of a subset.

A band established in the 1960s in the Bay Area along with the likes of the Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Moby Grape and other bands that were notable (again to a handful of people), but which have long been culturally evaporated (although “White Rabbit” will undoubtedly endure as long as people take recreational drugs in movies or streaming shows).

Which brings me back to my friend and his poster and the dismay that those musicians provoked in the proprietors of the company. (“Why do you have a picture of a bunch of lazy bums on the wall? That’s not what this company is about!”)

The company is gone. Yet there are Weir etc. still there, working hard, working when what they were doing probably seemed to them somewhat frustrating, but working for their personal satisfaction as well as that of the legion of fans that slowly grew over decades.

An article published in 2016 in the Harvard Business Review points out something that is accepted truth in the corporate world: “80% of the companies that existed before 1980 are no longer around—and another 17% probably won’t be here in five years.”

The stats for bands are probably worse.

Like it or not, the Dead endures.