One of the things often used in news stories posted on the internet is a descriptor of some sort of the writer of the piece. Presumably this provides the reader with some sort of metric by which to assess the credibility and reliability of the person. Last week The Washington Post ran an article with the headline (and know that reporters don’t write headlines, editors do):

“Paul McCartney’s bass guitar was missing for 51 years. Fans helped find it.”

And at the footer of the piece was the capsule bio of the writer:

“Victoria Bisset is a breaking-news reporter for The Washington Post’s London Hub, covering the most urgent and consequential stories as they unfold on the European day.”

This is a crime committed some time ago (“the bass guitar had been lost since it was stolen in 1972 without a trace,” she writes). According to the Lost Bass project website, which had undertaken the search for the missing 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass, “it had been stolen from the back of a 3 ton van during the night of 10th October 1972, in the Notting Hill area of London.”

So through crowdsourcing and publicity, especially during late September 2023, “someone living in a terraced house in Hastings on the south coast of England contacted Paul McCartney’s company and then returned the bass to them.”

A statement posted on McCartney’s site on February 14 (should we read some Valentine’s Day into the timing?) reads, in part, “The guitar has been authenticated by Höfner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved.”

Which brings me back to Ms. Bisset’s descriptor. Clearly this news isn’t “urgent” as that word would be applied to things ordinarily reported by The Post.*

But the word that is certainly applicable to this story is “consequential.” No, it isn’t particularly significant that a musician who lost an instrument decades ago—and it is not like we’re talking about the Messiah Stradivarius somehow gone missing—got it back. (Yes, apparently it was used on the first two Beatles albums—but do the instruments the other three members of the band played still exist?) It is consequential because who the owner was and now is. Let’s face it, McCartney undoubtedly has a number of bass guitars that would require a fleet of three-ton truck to ferry them across the Mersey.

But (a) people love a mystery, (b) the person in question is McCartney, and (c) (cue the sweet-sounding “aww’s”) it has a happy ending, like one of those stories about a family who had lost their Bedlington terrier on a trip to Maine’s Acadia National Park and the somewhat little guy showed up on their door step in San Diego months and months later, little the worse for wear.

Although there is considerable, deserved attention at the moment for Taylor Swift, arguably the most famous musician on the planet is McCartney. The biggest portion of this fame comes from his membership in The Beatles. Consider: according to Republic Bank of Chicago (yes, a bona fide financial institution had sponsored a Beatles photography exhibition, 4EVER4, that traveled to various libraries in the Chicagoland area in 2022-23), the four members of the band were together for 7 years, 7 months and 24 days. McCartney put out a press release on April 10, 1970, that said he was no longer working with the group. That was 54 years ago. During the ~8 years of The Beatles, the band had 20 Billboard Hot 100 singles. McCartney has had nine. In other words, what the band did in eight years McCartney hasn’t even done half as well with 46 more years of opportunity. The point is, someone who wandered into the Popular Creek Public Library last year, whether they were eight years old or 80 (Paul’s age then), and saw the photos would likely see the signage and know that those guys were The Beatles, even if they had no idea who the individuals are/were.

Certainly, Hot 100 singles are not a metric of talent. In his post-Beatles career McCartney has released, according to albumsinorder.com:

“The discography of British musician Paul McCartney consists of 26 studio albums, four compilation albums, nine live albums, 37 video albums, two extended plays, 111 singles, seven classical albums, five electronica albums, 17 box sets, and 79 music videos.”

(I like that “British musician Paul McCartney,” as though the name alone would be deemed insufficient—even though his lost bass is enough to make one of the world’s leading newspapers.)

So the man is productive.

But his fame is based more on Revolver than Run Devil Run, on Abbey Road than Tug of War.

Back to the bass. ABC News (see: everyone jumped on the story) reports that the bass is worth an estimated $12.6 million.

It isn’t worth $12.6 million as an instrument, but as memorabilia that is predicated on the magical career of a man and the band he played in.

Should McCartney have gotten the bass back? Certainly.

Quiz:

Does Sir Paul really care?

Has he been pining for his Höfner for the past several decades?

If that bass isn’t sold at an auction after McCartney’s passing is it more likely to end up someplace like a vitrine in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum as the bass he played after that one went missing or the one he played last week won’t?

Answers:

Momentarily

Unlikely

Certainly

==

*It should be noted that the Bezos-owned outlet wasn’t the only one that announced the reunion. Probably the only ones that didn’t either report on grain prices or shipping news, and the latter has a possibility given the fact that a logistical-type three-ton vehicle was involved.