The Show that Apparently Never Ends

Emerson, Lake & Palmer first (“officially”?) broke up in 1979. That means 45 years ago.

Keith Emerson died in 2016. Greg Lake also died that year. Carl Palmer is still alive, age 73. Oddly, on his website in a post dated April 26, 2023, it says:

“This morning, Carl underwent a successful Ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm as he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation.

“Carl would to thank his Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Tushar Salukhe, who performed the procedure, and all the wonderful attending staff on the Sir Reginald Wilson Ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London who have been looking after him today.”

There are several pictures of post-op Palmer, with the patient grinning and giving a thumbs up, presumably indicating not only that the team at Royal Brompton Hospital did a first-class job, but that he is ready to rock with ELP.*

“But wait,” you think. “It says at the top that not only did the band break up decades ago but that two thirds of the members are dead. Does this mean that he is out there with two other people who conveniently have surnames that begin with an ‘E’ and an ‘L’?”

No, actually the two guys that are standing on stage with him for “Welcome Back My Friends, 50, The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” are Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and vocals and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass and “Chapman stick.”

So what’s with this ELP reference in the tour? Is this some sort of bait-and-switch scam that is being perpetrated by Palmer or his management?

Nope.

Palmer and those other two are “accompanied” by Keith Emerson and Greg Lake: There is a film of Emerson, Lake & Palmer performing at the Royal Albert Hall. In 1992. That, of course, was on a reunion tour, which was their first suite of performances since 1974. Then, of course, they disbanded until 2010, when they played at the High Voltage Festival in London. That was one and done. Six years later, Lake, who had done some solo work and joined Palmer in Asia for a bit, and Emerson, who not only put out solo albums but even did things like rejoining, in 2002, The Nice, a band he was with from 1967 until 1970, leaving when he formed ELP,** both died. And now eight years after that they are. . . “touring”?

Let’s take the description straight from Palmer’s promo people:

“Created by Carl Palmer and his management, the tour is presented with the full cooperation of the Estates of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

“This is not a tribute act

“This is the real thing.

“Through modern technology, they will reunite the band: Carl with his two bandmates, playing together along with Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016. It combines Keith & Greg on giant video walls performing live from a 1992 Royal Albert Hall show along with Carl Palmer and 2 side musicians who are live on the stage. They all play together on stage.”

There is a lot to unpack there. Like how Palmer’s “management,” who are looking for a percentage, helped organize the event. Let’s face it, Palmer isn’t getting any younger. And presumably the post-ELP work that the musicians did (keep in mind that ELP sold 48 million records, which is a hard number to repeat without one’s mates) didn’t bring in the pounds Sterling, so the estates would have an interest in generating a bit of flow.

“Tribute acts” are typically performers who weren’t members of whatever it is they are paying tribute to. Were this Bielatowicz, Fitzpatrick and someone else and they were doing ELP music, that would be a tribute. But having Palmer in the band makes it something other than a tribute, but is it appropriate to proclaim “This is the real thing”? Definitionally the real thing would not be largely predicated on filmed images. It is impossible to have the actual real ELP.

“Modern technology” has reunited nothing. And even were Palmer, his management, and the estates of Emerson and Palmer to have decided that they would have digital versions rather than just performances on tape, again, nothing reunited.

(Let’s say for the sake of argument that Agnetha Fältskog physically appeared on stage with three ABBAtar versions of her former bandmates. Would that mean she and they were “all play[ing] together on stage”?)

There are several reasons why musicians who were once at the top of their game continue to try to do what they did.

They may simply like it.

They may not have anything else to do.

They may not know how to do anything else.

They may have a lot of bills to pay for things like medical care that never really occurred to them.

For some of the truly big performers (e.g., Elvis, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston) there are, expectedly, things like holographic representations. To pull that off in a quasi-realistic way requires some serious tech. Presumably to pull off a filmed display necessitates not much more than members of the local high school AV club.

At some point a musician who remains after his or her mates are gone will get a projector, a speaker and a couch.

Concert footage will play on a screen and the musician, who is comfortably seated on a couch, will point at the screen when there are particularly impressive musical feats performed.

When the film is ended, the musician will pull themselves from the couch and totter off the stage.***

There will be a statement on the screen:

“Be Sure to Stock Up on Merch on Your Way Out!”

==

*If you think about this from a demographic point of view, there is likely a non-trivial percentage of Carl Palmer fans who themselves are facing similar medical circumstances. So perhaps it is encouraging to them to see how well he did with his procedure. But it does raise the issue as to whether someone who is in that age range who began liking ELP at the start, wants to think about, or be faced with on a website, an image of that performer as being far different than they were at the beginning. Isn’t there a tendency to want to picture a favorite actor or musician as they were rather than as they are?

**The post-ELP careers of Lake and Emerson are rather complicated with their making their own music and collaborating and reforming and just trying to make a musical mark or some music-related income. Although there are hugely remarkable exceptions like Beyonce and somewhat remarkable exceptions like Peter Gabriel, when individuals leave a band where they had first gained success (Destiny’s Child and Genesis in these cases), it often seems as though they flounder. And even if they don’t leave, they tend not to do as well.

Which leads us to:

Quiz:

These two albums came out in 1993 and 1994, respectively. Name the artists:

“Wandering Spirit”

“Voodoo Lounge”

Sorry, Mick.

***Imagine the advantages that this provides. The performer is in her or his prime on screen. And logistics are very simple when going from county fair to V.F.W. hall to bar that is looking to boost its revenues beyond trivia and karaoke nights.