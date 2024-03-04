“There’s 1 for You, 19 for Me”

Historically—with that history being also what we’re living in today—British music has pretty much defined what “music” is for many of us.

There is no band that has definitionally described “music” in a way that the Beatles did.

While some may point to Elvis or Dylan as American analogues, did either of them really change things in a way that they continue to be changed? Wasn’t Elvis something of Bill Haley’s successor or Dylan Pete Seeger 2.0? And didn’t the Beatles perform songs that would have been perfectly comfortable in the contexts of those two musicians?

What American band can be pointed to as being as influential as the Beatles? The Beach Boys? The Doors? The Eagles? Aerosmith? The Doobie Brothers? I think not and it would be arguable that the Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Fleetwood Mac could be stood up against them.

The point of this is not to make the “who is better than whom” argument but to say that it seems that there is better care, feeding and concern for musicians in the U.K. in a way that is lacking in the U.S.

This week (on March 6), the U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will be presenting his budget. (This is a different situation than in the U.S., where the president presents and Congress refuses.)

Like in the U.S., there are trade associations that lobby for the protection of their constituents. In the U.K. there is one that has a straight-up name—UK Music—and a clear-cut mission: to serve as “the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry.” On the political front it “promotes the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved and local governments and Parliaments, as well as other relevant policymakers, stakeholders and influencers.”

So UK Music has asked Jeremy Hunt to include something in his fiscal calculations: cutting the tax that consumers pay on tickets to musical performances.

The tax charged in the U.K. is a VAT—value-added tax. Simply think of it as a sales tax. And while you might imagine that if you buy a ticket in the U.S. from Ticketmaster you’re paying a sales tax, that’s likely not the case, as according to the company: “While most tickets that we sell are not taxed, we collect tax as required by law, and we are required to collect tax for tickets sold to some events based on local tax laws.”

However, the VAT is charged on tickets in the U.K., and it is a non-trivial amount: 20%.

According to UK Music that makes the U.K. the country with the third-highest tax rate for tickets in Europe, behind Denmark and Lithuania, which are not exactly music hubs. The European Union average tax on tickets is 10.3%, and UK Music is asking that the government cut the U.K. rate to 10%.

Which brings us to another U.K. organization, the Music Venue Trust (MVT), “a UK Registered Charity which acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists.”

It recently released its 2023 annual report which found that Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs), which relates to size not musical genre, had significant closures throughout 2023 (remember: this is post-COVID). There were 16% of the GMVs, or 125 venues, that permanently closed in 2023. One of these was Moles in Bath, which was a venue that provided early exposure for the likes of Radiohead, Oasis and Ed Sheeran.

What’s more—or less—38% of the GMVs reported a financial loss in 2023. And even though demand was up for tickets, the GMVs that made money achieved a 0.5% profit (which is essentially a level that can be considered a labor of love), and that so-called “profit” wasn’t achieved by just people buying tickets.

According to the MVT, “without a combination of grants and donations totaling £3.1m from MVT’s own Pipeline Investment Fund, Arts Council England and other bodies, the whole sector would have operated at a loss during this period.”

And there’s another U.K. music organization that is addressing the Chancellor of the Exchequer as it sees challenges in the music scene.

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) wants the VAT to be reduced to 5%.

It points out:

“AIF research suggests that at least 36 festivals cancelled before they were due to take place in 2023. The number one reason was the economic pressures between sales and costs.

“This trend has continued into 2024, with 6 UK festivals now having announced some form of cancellation already this year: NASS Festival, Leopollooza and Long Division all called time after their 2023 editions. Bluedot and Barn On The Farm will not be taking place this year and hope conditions improve for them to return in 2025. Nozstock The Hidden Valley will make its 2024 edition its last.”

There is sometimes a notion that somehow musicians come to our attention through some variation of coincidence and serendipity, when it is actually predicated on tremendous hard work by the musicians and those who are making it possible for them to be heard despite the challenges they have to overcome (e.g., 0.5% profit margins).

While a 50% or 75% cut to the VAT may help the U.K. music industry, it will still be a matter of people going out and seeing those performers.

If the U.K. is arguably the cradle of rock, let’s hope that its government keeps the momentum moving.