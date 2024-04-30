Understatement: Taylor Swift sells a whole lot of records

Over the years we’ve repeatedly pointed out how rare it has always been for an artist to sell a million copies of an album in a week. And now Taylor Swift did it in a day. She sold 1.4 million copies of The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 alone. 600,000 of those were on vinyl. In one day.

I own one of those first 600,000 records. My wife picked it up for me at Target while she was out running errands on release day. (That’s love!)

In its first week of release, ending April 25, The Tortured Poets Department sold 1.914 million albums with 859,000 on vinyl, 759,500 on CDs, and 21,500 on cassette, plus 274,000 digital album downloads. That’s the the third-largest sales week for any album in the Soundscan/Luminate era (i.e., since 1991). The only two albums to have sold more in a single week are Adele’s historically bonkers 25 with 3.378 million in 2015 and *NSYNC’s No Strings Attached with 2.416 million in 2000.

The fact that TTPD is available in 19 different physical configurations (nine CDs, six vinyl LPs and four cassettes) didn’t hurt, of course. But Swift is the only artist who continues to inspire her fans to fork over cash like this. She’s the only artist in Soundscan/Luminate history with seven different albums to each sell at least 1 million copies in a single week.

Along with the sales figures, the album earned 2.61 million “equivalent album units” (the multi-metric consumption measure where each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams). There were 891.34 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 21 songs (the largest streaming week for an album ever) and 140,000 individual track sales (who still downloads songs?!?). Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, is based on these “equivalent album units” because nobody other than Taylor Swift sells albums anymore.

I’ve been a bit of a Swiftie since she released 1989. But I’m enough of a stereotypical rock snob that I might have never bothered to listen to her had my son not introduced me to her when he was in kindergarten. For his elementary school talent show he decided to “lip-sync” to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” I had to download it so he could practice. It’s a great song and he did a fantastic job. Earlier that same year we were waiting at the bus stop one morning when one of the neighbor kids asked her mom what a hipster was. Her mom shrugged and pointed at me, “Sort of like Jake, thick glasses, funny t-shirts, Converse sneakers, I don’t know…” I was like, What, come on, I’m just a dad, where the heck is this coming from? Later I found out her daughter was lip-syncing to “22” at the talent show, and for those who aren’t familiar — like I wasn’t — the song features the lyrics, “It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes…”) So that was my introduction. Turns out Taylor Swift wasn’t so bad.

I loved 1989 and listened to it repeatedly for a while but then sort of stopped paying attention until the surprise announcement of folklore and how it was co-written with and produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner. I pre-ordered it on vinyl. The lockdown might have been affecting my brain but I got way, way into it. And I’ve been a big fan ever since. So that’s my Swiftie origin story.

And now I’m making my way through the 31 new songs. Several of them are great. Many of them sound familiar. The New York Times‘ Lindsay Zoladz says “Taylor Swift Could Use an Editor.” Back in 2003, I said the same thing about Ryan Adams and he told me to “fuck [my]self with a dirty stick.” I’m assuming Swift’s response to Zoladz will be more muted than that. Or maybe not. Who knows what kind of vitriol she might unleash in the “From the Vault” tracks on the forthcoming Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Look what you made her do!

But she’s prolific. By my calculations she’s released somewhere around 113 new original songs since 2020.

• folklore, July 2020: 17 songs (including 1 bonus track)

• evermore, December 2020: 17 songs (including 2 bonus tracks)

• Fearless (Taylor’s Version), April 2021: 6 “From the Vault” tracks

• Red (Taylor’s Version), November 2021: 9 “From the Vault” tracks

• “Carolina”, June 2022: 1 song on Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack

• Midnights, October 2022: 22 songs (including 9 bonus tracks)

• Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), July 2023: 6 “From the Vault” tracks

• 1989 (Taylor’s Version), October 2023: 5 “From the Vault” tracks

• The Tortured Poets Department, April 2024: 31 songs (including 15 bonus tracks)

Plus a few co-writes on albums by Big Red Machine, Ed Sheeran, and the National. So yeah, that’s a lot. And most of those have been recorded and co-written with the same two producers, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. Maybe it’s time to mix things up? Maybe she should mosey over to Third Man next time she’s in Nashville and record with Jack White. Or maybe record a solo acoustic album with Rick Rubin. Or since she’s already employed Glenn Kotche on drums, maybe she could record the next album at Wilco’s Loft in Chicago.

Then again, it’s hard to argue with success. 1.914 million Taylor fans can’t be wrong! Can they?

* * *

All 24 albums that have sold over a million copies in a week (chronologically by release date)

* * *

Previously:

2023: Taylor Swift Sells Another Million Albums (Taylor’s Version) (1989 (Taylor’s Version))

2022: Taylor Swift sells another million albums (Midnights)

2017: Taylor breaks a million for the fourth time (reputation)

2014: Selling a Million Albums in a Week is a Big Deal (1989)

2012: We missed it when Red sold 1,208,000, apparently. Sorry.

2010: Taylor Swift Proves You Can Still Sell a Lot of Records (Speak Now)