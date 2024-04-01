What Stories Will the Superfans Have?

A friend and former colleague is someone I consider to be a Deadhead*. The number of shows he’s seen of the Dead and its subsequent variants is in the double figures. Which strikes me as more than passing interest.

He would regale me with adventures—not mere stories—of his attendance at various venues, with everything from blotter acid to grilled cheese sandwiches to hitchhiking to a show to looking for water.

It always seemed somewhat ironic to me that he, the type of guy who is essentially a Chamber of Commerce Republication when such things existed, is such a fan of the band, something that’s completely analogous to the Harley riders who show up each year in Sturges and then go back to their lives as doctors, accountants, and school board superintendents.

Last week I was in a conversation with a group of what I describe, for lack of a better term, “business people.” Or perhaps “professionals.” People who work more with their minds than their hands, have a mortgage and (probably) a two-car garage. One of them mentioned that he is going this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, with his wife to attend My Morning Jacket’s “One Big Holiday” event. That will put the number of times he’s seen the band into the high 40s.

Before COVID, the notion of working from home was not something a whole lot of people, outside of, say, day traders, had. Which explains, in part, why I heard so many stories of Dead shows.

But during the conversation one of the guys talked about one of his colleagues who was an exec at an IT company who was what one could characterize as a “professional” Deadhead. Given the nature of her job, she primarily needed an internet connection. If she had to visit a client, this simply meant access to an airport.

She acquired a Winnebago and followed the band. This provided her with the flexibility necessary and the employment required. She saw the shows. She kept her job.

Another person in the group said, “I did something like that. Except in a Pontiac Bonneville.” For those who are not familiar with it, the Bonneville was a big sedan, big like a Cadillac of yore. And while Pontiac was positioned as the GM brand that was more performance oriented than the others, the Bonneville was every bit as plush as a Buick. That said, it wasn’t the sort of thing that one would want to live in, but this guy did for nearly a year, following the Dead.

“I realized it was time to go back to real life when I saw a guy washing a plate in a puddle.”

This brought to mind what is currently going on in the music industry, the development of the means to connect with what are described as “superfans.”

For example, in January, Sir Lucian Grainge chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, sent out his annual message to UMG employees. In it he wrote, in part, “The next focus of our strategy will be to grow the pie for all artists, by strengthening the artist-fan relationship through superfan experiences and products.”

Part of that was an investment by UMG in Weverse, a platform owned by Korea’s HYBE. Weverse has some 10 million active users. Those users spent an average to 246 minutes per month on the platform.

In an interview in MusicBusiness Worldwide, Joon Choi, Weverse president, said of the site, “We became the ultimate fan hangout spot, fans chat, watch streams, and purchase official merch, all within a single superfan platform” and “Superfans are always craving unique experiences and exclusive content delivered in real time. Whether it’s live shows, exclusive content, or personalized merch, we’re making sure fans get exactly what they need and want.”

In other words, Weverse is providing the means by which the so-called “superfans,” from the comfort of their homes, can “connect” with performers and other “superfans” and, most importantly, buy stuff.

Which brings me back to the aforementioned Deadheads.

Isn’t it the case that the lengths they’ve gone to show a greater commitment to and appreciation of their band of interest in a way that the Weverse members will never realize? Haven’t they committed the proverbial “skin in the game”? While the folks associated with Weverse are certainly interested in the ROI they can obtain by selling their members with whatever—access, stuff—they can associated with a given group (or groups), it is interesting to think that not only have the Deadheads invested in seeing the band but they are—at least the ones that I know and I imagine there is a large cadre of those who became completely wrecked along the tour—professionally and financially capable of continuing their interest in the band(s).

But there is another aspect to this, one that goes to the point of to what extent today’s fans will have the same sort of sustained interest in the performers of the moment they “follow” compared with those who sleep in the back of a Bonneville.

That guy was, and is, committed. I suspect a large proportion of the Weverse membership are temporarily interested.

But as long as they spend, the music really doesn’t matter, right?

==

*Given that the Grateful Dead performed 2,314 shows from the first at Magoo’s Pizza Parlor on May 5, 1965, to the Soldier Field performance on July 9, 1995, and that there have subsequently been a few hundred other shows by the Grateful Variants, my friend’s attendances might be considered minor by other Deadheads.