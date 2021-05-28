New Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny haha

Video: Faye Webster – “I Know I’m Funny haha”

Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha (Official Video)

From I Know I’m Funny haha, out June 25 on Secretly Canadian.

Faye Webster is from Georgia but this video reminds me of being on the lake in Michigan. Summer is right around the corner and I can’t wait.

Webster says, “This song feels all over the place but at the same time, it tells a story so simple and understandable. Me not getting my security deposit back from my landlord, my partner’s family forgetting who I am because they were drunk, wanting to be in a rock band with Booth…. It almost sounds like a mad lib at first sight, but it just works.”

It does. The steel guitar pulls it all together.

Faye Webster: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.