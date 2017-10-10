New Breeders videos: Wait in the Car

Video: The Breeders – “Wait in the Car”

The Breeders – Wait in the Car (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

New single, out now on 4AD.

Good morning!

The Breeders are back with their Last Splash lineup (the Deal twins, Jim Macpherson, and Josephine Wiggs). Pretty exciting. Last Splash is still a great album and its production is so weird and trippy. Not much evidence that any new stuff is going to be that freaky sounding, judging by the new single, but “Wait in the Car” rocks and still has that classic Breeders vibe of fun mayhem.

Meow meow meow meow meow.

They’re releasing three variants of the single with different art and b-sides, and the one I’m most excited about features a cover of Mike Nesmith’s “Joanne.” Should be awesome. Can’t wait to hear it. (The other two b-sides are Devo’s “Gates of Steel” and Amon Düül II’s “Archangel Thunderbird.”

The Breeders: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Breeders 2017 Tour Dates

10 October – Newport, KY, The Southgate House Revival

15 October – Glasgow, ABC

16 October – Dublin, Vicar Street

17 October – Manchester, Academy 2 – SOLD OUT

18 October – London, Electric Ballroom – SOLD OUT

22nd October – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

23rd October – Antwerp, Trix

24 October – Berlin, Heimathafen

25 October – Copenhagen, Vega

27 October – Paris, Le Gaite Lyrique – SOLD OUT

29 October – St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Centre

1 November – Detroit, MI, Magic Stick

3 November – Boston, MA, The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

4 November – Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre

5 November – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

6 November – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

8 November – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom – SOLD OUT

9 November – Seattle, WA, Showbox At Market – SOLD OUT

11 November – San Francisco, CA, The Rickshaw Stop – SOLD OUT

12 November – San Francisco, CA, The Independent – SOLD OUT

13 November – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre – SOLD OUT

* * *

Also, the opening of “Wait in the Car” reminded me of this ridiculous Instagram video that I can’t get out of my head…