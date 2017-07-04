New Danger Mouse video: Chase Me ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi

Video: Danger Mouse – “Chase Me” (ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)

Chase Me – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi (Baby Driver Official Video)

From the Baby Driver soundtrack, out now on 30th Century/Columbia.

Danger Mouse samples the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s 1994 classic “Bellbottoms.” Annoying that there’s not a higher resolution video on YouTube, but that’s 90s music for you. It exists in the ephemeral pre-digital ether where people taped “120 Minutes” on VCRs; it all eventually gets upped to the internet but it looks and sounds like crap. Oh well. Orange is still a great album and I’m happy I bought it on vinyl back in the day (and that it survived my great vinyl purge of 2005.

Video: Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – “Bellbottoms”

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion Bellbottoms

