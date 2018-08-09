New Breeders video: Nervous Mary

Video: The Breeders – “Nervous Mary”
From All Nerve, out now on 4AD.
Kim and Kelley Deal are so cool. Check them out.
In the middle of a busy street in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, The Breeders took a brief break from touring to shoot a homemade video for ‘Nervous Mary’, from their 2018 album, All Nerve. Puppet versions of Kim and Kelley Deal – dressed in custom-knitted outfits made by Finnish fan and professional puppet-maker Milla Risku – go wild performing the song as their real-life counterparts sing live vocals off camera.
“Nervous Mary” is the story of an escaped farm animal.
Road goat
Run but she never got away
Hot road
Nervous Mary had a nervous day
Have you ever seen a wild animal running down a busy freeway? They look so terrified. These puppets, on the other hand, do not look scared at all.