Video: Deerhunter – “Death in Midsummer”

Deerhunter – Death in Midsummer (Official Video)

From Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared, due January 18 on 4AD.

You’d never guess by the happy little harpsichord riff that this song is a meditation on the futility of existence.

They were in hills

They were in factories

They are in graves now

They were in debt to themselves

And what is it made of now?

So it goes.

