New Felines video: Going On

Video: Felines – “Going Out”

Felines – Going Out (Official Music Video)

From Saying It Twice Makes It Real, due later this year on Burger and Crunchy Frog Records. Single out now.

This is a cool, moody song from a band from Copenhagen who clearly digs the Velvet Underground. They approach it with classic Danish minimalism and a sense of brooding paranoia.

Tell me all about it

How you feel

About going out

About being high

Tell me all about it

They should pop over to Berlin and have Anton Newcombe produce their next album.

Felines: fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via punknews.

Video: Felines – “Outside”

Felines – Outside (Official Music Video)

