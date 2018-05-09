New Ruby Boots video: Believe In Heaven

Video: Ruby Boots – “Believe In Heaven”

Ruby Boots – Believe In Heaven

Watch this video on YouTube

From Don’t Talk About It, out now on Bloodshot.

Wow this song is cool. It took me a second to figure out what was going on since I was expecting something with more of the country soul vibe from her previous single, which was dumb of me since even then I acknowledged that you can’t pigeonhole Ruby Boots because the single before that one sounded like T. Rex!

“Believe In Heaven” has more of a Shangri-Las/Ronettes thing going on. “Come on be my angel / Heaven’s not that far.” And once it kicks in it turns into some kind of Brian Jonestown/Warlocks insanity complete with a fuzzed up guitar freakout at the end. It’s awesome. Wow!

Ruby Boots: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.