New Cat Power video: Horizon

Video: Cat Power – “Horizon”

Cat Power – Horizon (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Greg Hunt. From Wanderer, out now on Domino.

Chan Marshall is back with another single from Wanderer. “Horizon” can be seen as something of a Mother’s Day message, all about the power of the close family unit. Even when — or maybe especially when — you’re not all together.

Mother, I wanna hold your hand

Father, I need you to be a man

Sister, if there’s any help in me, I’m always on my way

Take care of your family, everybody. Even when — or maybe especially when — they’re driving you crazy. They’re not going to be around forever.

Cat Power: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Cat Power – “Stay” (Rihanna cover)

Cat Power – Stay (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Greg Hunt. From Wanderer, out now on Domino.

Video: Rihanna – “Stay”

Rihanna – Stay ft. Mikky Ekko

Watch this video on YouTube

From ANTI (Island Def Jam, 2013).