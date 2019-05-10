Shorties

New Cat Power video: Horizon

Video: Cat Power – “Horizon”

Cat Power – Horizon (Official Video)

Directed by Greg Hunt. From Wanderer, out now on Domino.

Chan Marshall is back with another single from Wanderer. “Horizon” can be seen as something of a Mother’s Day message, all about the power of the close family unit. Even when — or maybe especially when — you’re not all together.

Mother, I wanna hold your hand
Father, I need you to be a man
Sister, if there’s any help in me, I’m always on my way

Take care of your family, everybody. Even when — or maybe especially when — they’re driving you crazy. They’re not going to be around forever.

Cat Power: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

