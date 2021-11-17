New Courtney Barnett video: If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

Video: Courtney Barnett – “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

Courtney Barnett - If I Don't Hear From You Tonight [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Claire Marie Vogel. From Things Take Time, Take Time, out now on Mom+Pop.

You’d think that people would have had enough of silly love songs. Courtney Barnett sees it isn’t so.

“I think my stance in the past was like, ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it,” Barnett says. “‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

What’s wrong with that?

And it’s so quiet outside

With this curfew lullaby

Is now an okay time to

Tell you that I like you?

It isn’t silly at all.

Courtney Barnett: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.