New Gary Louris: Follow

Video: Gary Louris – “Follow”

Follow

From Jump For Joy, out June 4 on Sham/Thirty Tigers.

What is it about Gary Louris’ voice that’s so comforting? From the Jayhawks days through his work with Golden Smog as well on his solo stuff, he sounds like a big hug from an old friend.

His new album was written, performed, recorded and produced entirely by Louris himself. As a reminder that some of us have been locking ourselves down since way before the start of the pandemic, some of these recordings date back to “the first decade of the new millennium.”

“Follow” is a love song with a super lovey video to match, starring Louris and his wife frolicking gaily in the woods.

“This was originally a straightforward love song for no one,” says Louris. “However when my niece was married I rewrote it and performed it for their wedding dance. Now it has become an ode and testament to my lovely wife. It is a song of commitment, of partnership and a realization of when two people have that magical bond that cannot truly be explained in words.”

