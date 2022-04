Video: Wet Leg – “Angelica”

Wet Leg - Angelica (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Wet Leg. From Wet Leg, out April 8 on Domino.

Wet Leg proves they can be less jokey but still fun.

I don’t know what I’m even doing here

I was told that there would be free beer

I don’t wanna follow you on the ‘gram

I don’t wanna listen to your band

I guess they’re still pretty jokey. But that’s fine. They’re fun.

Wet Leg: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.