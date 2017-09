Video: Starcrawler – “Let Her Be”

Starcrawler – Let Her Be

From their debut album on Rough Trade, produced by Ryan Adams, due in 2018.

Hey, what a surprise! Ryan Adams didn’t make this band of delinquent teenagers sound like Corey Hart or Creed! Nope, they sound like the Stooges like they should.

