New Tara Jane O’Neil video: Blow

I have no idea what is going on in this video from Tara Jane O’Neil but it’s vaguely cult-ish and I am fascinated by cults so…

It’s also a lovely, whispy song. From her self-titled ninth album, “Blow” is a bit of a musical meditation. I’m told she’s hypnotic live and lucky for you and me she’s on tour right now. Check her out.

Tara Jane O’Neil is out now on Gnomonsong Records.

Tara Jane O’Neil Tour Dates

April 22 Ojai Greater Goods#

April 24 San Francisco the Chapel#

April 26 Portland Mississippi Studios#

April 27 Seattle Gallery 1412#

May 9 Brooklyn Union Pool^

May 10 Allston, MA Great Scott*

May 11 Providence, RI Columbus Theatre*

May 12 Northampton, MA Iron Horse Music Hall*

May 13 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery*

May 14 Philadelphia, PA Boot & Saddle*

June 10 Huichica Festival Gundlach Winery, Sonoma CA

#with Califone and Rachel Blumberg

*with Mirah

^with Mike Bones

Tara Jane O’Neil: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.