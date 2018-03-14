New Jessica Lea Mayfield video: Offa My Hands

Video: Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Offa My Hands”

Jessica Lea Mayfield – Offa My Hands (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Sorry Is Gone, out now on ATO.

Last time we saw Jessica Lea Mayfield, she was zipping around the desert in a Camaro. Now she’s painting dead fish and contemplating murder.

Making a mess is easy

When you think you know it all

Cause every now and then you make me break a little law

And, of course, after you commit a crime you have to be sure to clean up the evidence: “Gotta wash you offa my hands / Every single DNA strand.” Remember, folks: you have the right to remain silent. Never talk to the cops without a lawyer.

Jessica Lea Mayfield: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.