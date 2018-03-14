New Jessica Lea Mayfield video: Offa My Hands

Video: Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Offa My Hands”
Jessica Lea Mayfield – Offa My Hands (Official Video)
From Sorry Is Gone, out now on ATO.
Last time we saw Jessica Lea Mayfield, she was zipping around the desert in a Camaro. Now she’s painting dead fish and contemplating murder.
Making a mess is easy
When you think you know it all
Cause every now and then you make me break a little law
And, of course, after you commit a crime you have to be sure to clean up the evidence: “Gotta wash you offa my hands / Every single DNA strand.” Remember, folks: you have the right to remain silent. Never talk to the cops without a lawyer.
Jessica Lea Mayfield: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.