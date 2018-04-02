New Soccer Mommy video: Cool

Video: Soccer Mommy – “Cool”

Soccer Mommy – Cool

Directed by Ambar Navarro. From Clean, out now on Fat Possum.

It comes as no surprise to learn that Liz Phair has tapped Soccer Mommy as the opener on her “Girly Sound to Guyville” tour. They both started out as bedroom recording artists embodying the persona of a badass young woman who’s comfortable exposing her vulnerability.

Phair wanted to be mesmerizing. Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison wants to be cool.

Allison told Consequence of Sound that the song “creates this figure of everything I want to be. It’s fun and upbeat because it’s like a hopeful moment where I’m thinking about how I’m going to be moving forward in my life. However, it’s idealizing things that won’t necessarily make me happy.”

But whenever I hear about a young person wanting to be cool I think back to my friend Jim Fordyce who recorded a song called “World Revolves Around Me” in 1996 after his band the Port Wine Lads split up. It’s a pretty, acoustic song with a punch line that knocks me on my ass every time I think about it: “It’s easy to be cool…when you’re cool.” That lyric conjures up all the feelings of insecurity that plagued way too much of my youth. When you’re dorky and self-conscious, it’s mystifying that some people can be so confident.

Thankfully, when you get older you stop caring…as much…

Soccer Mommy: bandcamp, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Arnold (USA) – “World Revolves Around Me”

Arnold (USA) – World Revolves Around Me

From Jet Power (Farmer Boy, 1996)

