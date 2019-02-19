New Ex Hex video: Tough Enough

Video: Ex Hex – “Tough Enough”

Ex Hex – Tough Enough (Official Music Video)

Directed by Brandon Herman. From It’s Real, out March 22 on Merge.

Mary Timony, Betsy Wright, and Laura Harris prove they will still be rocking out long after the rest of have been obliterated by a nuclear apocalypse.

Won’t you meet me out downtown?

We’ll watch the moon spin around

Looking for trouble everywhere

Gonna pull it out of the air.

The band says the song is “all about three-dimensional power chords interplaying with whammy dive bombs. It’s a song about turning on your tough switch and forging ahead through whatever storms are happening around you ’cause you have no choice.”

In recording the album, Mary Timony broke out her Rockman amp: “It’s only about the size of a Walkman and takes eight AA batteries, but it sounds massive. We read that parts of [Def Leppard’s] Hysteria were tracked through it, and when we finally plugged it in, it blew our minds!”

The Rockman was developed by Tom Scholz as a portable amplifier that can achieve the “Boston guitar sound” and has been used by rock luminaries such as Rush, the Go-Go’s, ZZ Top, Megadeth, and the Meat Puppets.

Mary Timony knows how to get a gnarly sound out of a guitar.

Ex Hex: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.