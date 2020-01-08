New Juliana Hatfield video: Can’t Stand Losing You

Video: Juliana Hatfield -- “Can’t Stand Losing You”

Juliana Hatfield - Can't Stand Losing You (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Rachel Lichtman. From Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, out now on American Laundromat.

This is fun. The video is almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original Police promo clip with Jules playing the parts of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland. Kinda wish she would’ve donned some big round glasses and a bow tie, but that’s alright.

Like the video, Hatfield’s cover doesn’t veer too far from the Police classic, which didn’t chart here in the States despite being the follow-up single to the Top 40 smash, “Roxanne.” Being a kid in the 1980s, it was mandatory to like the Police whether you were a jock or a punk, a popular kid or a band geek. Everybody liked the Police. Every drummer wanted to be Stewart Copeland. There was a drummer in my high school who even looked like Stewart Copeland! He was definitely the coolest kid in marching band.

Looking back it’s weird to realize how short of a lifespan the band had: basically, from 1979 to 1983. And then poof, like it was all a dream…of a blue turtle (minus the abomination of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me ’86”).

Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is her second tribute album in two years, following 2018’s collection of Olivia Newton-John hits. In between, she released an album of originals, Weird. Busy busy!

Juliana Hatfield: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: The Police -- “Can’t Stand Losing You”

The Police - Can't Stand Losing You

Watch this video on YouTube

From Outlandos d’Amour (A&M, 1978).