New Torres video: Dressing America

Video: TORRES -- “Dressing America”
Directed by Ashley Connor. From Silver Tongue, out January 31 on Merge.
Wow! Remember a couple years ago when Mackenzie Scott was dropped by 4AD for “not being commercially successful enough”? Well now she’s been signed by Merge and this is the first video from her new album.
She talked to Billboard back in July about her new home. “I’m glad to have found a label in Merge that’s actually run by artists and touring musicians.”
So glad she’s back and didn’t let the music business beat her down. “Three Futures” was one of the best songs of 2017 and “Dressing America” picks back up where she left off.
I tend to sleep with my boots on
Should I need to gallop over dark waters
To you on short notice
She’s from Georgia after all, so that cowboy hat and those boots are not cultural appropriation, ha ha.
Warning: The video features pastie-covered breasts so if that’s something that offends you (or your employer), you might want to hold off on playing the video.
TORRES: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: TORRES -- “Gracious Day”
From Silver Tongue, out January 31 on Merge.
Audio: TORRES -- “Good Scare”
From Silver Tongue, out January 31 on Merge.