New Sufjan Stevens video: Tell Me You Love Me

Video: Sufjan Stevens – “Tell Me You Love Me”

Sufjan Stevens - Tell Me You Love Me [Official Music Video, dir. by Luca Guadagnino]

Directed by Luca Guadagnino. From The Ascension, out now on Asthmatic Kitty.

A bunch of skinny young people are squirming around in Soofy’s Valentines gift to us: a new video directed by the Italian filmmaker who made Call Me by Your Name. Meanwhile, a lonely fox looks on and dreams of eating all the tasty hipsters.

“Tell Me You Love Me” is an anthemic highlight of last year’s bloopy The Ascension.

My love, I feel myself unraveling

Tell me you love me anyway.

In addition to the video, Sufjan also issued a new t-shirt, so if you’re feeling a little needy, you can let everybody know without having to say a word.

Stevens likes to release his albums in five-year increments (Illinois in 2005; Age of Adz in 2010; Carrie & Lowell in 2015; Ascension in 2020), so I’ll be over here patiently hoping for another banjo record in 2025. Fingers crossed!

Sufjan Stevens: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.