New Regrettes video: That’s What Makes Me Love You

Directed by Claire Marie Vogel and Olivia Eberstadt. From Further Joy, due April 8.

Is it just me or are the Regrettes going for a bit of a Modern Vampires Of The City vibe? Maybe just me.

They finally announced their new album, Further Joy, is coming out April 8. It will contain the previously released “Monday” and “You’re So Fucking Pretty” and this one, but not 2020’s “What Am I Going to Do Today” or “I Love Us.” Those were just standalone singles. The album cover features Lydia Night standing in a field, wearing nothing but a pink coat of paint. Not sure what it’s supposed to mean but it looks cool.

