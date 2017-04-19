New Lillie Mae video: Over The Hill and Through The Woods

Video: Lillie Mae – “Over The Hill and Through The Woods”

Lillie Mae – “Over The Hill and Through The Woods” (Official Video)

From Forever and Then Some, out now on Third Man Records.

Lillie Mae Rische has been performing on stage since she was 3 years old, according to Jack White, who recently signed her to Third Man and produced her new album. Her family band Jypsi was signed to Arista Nashville and released a digital-only album in 2008 and a few singles that went nowhere. The label dropped them.

She released a Third Man Blue Series single (“Nobody”) in 2014 and has played fiddle and mandolin in Jack White’s band. Now she’s ditched her last name and got a haircut like King Cyrus from “The Royals” and is ready to start fresh.

This song sounds good and shares a similar vibe with other White-produced countryish stuff like the more acoustic moments on his solo stuff, especially Lazaretto‘s “Temporary Ground” to which Rische contributed vocals and fiddle. She also sang on “Alone In My Home” and played fiddle and mandolin all over the album.

Video: Lillie Mae – “Over The Hill And Through The Woods” (live on Conan)

Lillie Mae “Over The Hill And Through The Woods" 04/13/17 – CONAN on TBS

Video: Lillie Mae – “To Go Wrong” (live on Conan)

Lillie Mae 2017 tour dates

April 28 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre *

April 29 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen *

April 30 – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – The Rep Theatre

May 1 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando *

May 2 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live *

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL – SunFest

May 5 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre *

May 6 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle *

June 10 – Nashville, TN – CMA Music Festival (Gildan Broadway Stage at Hard Rock Cafe)

June 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

June 16 – Chicago, IL – Metro ^

June 17 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick ^

June 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme ^

June 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ^

June 22 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge ^

June 25 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle ^

July 15/16 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Music & Arts Festival

September 15/16/17 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

* w/ Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

^ w/ Pokey LaFarge

Here’s what her previous band was like.

Video: Jypsi – “Mister Officer” (2009)

