New Claud video: Soft Spot

Directed by Brad Bischoff. From Super Monster, out February 12 on Saddest Factory.

Claud is the first artist signed to Saddest Factory, Phoebe Bridgers’ new imprint from the Secretly label group. “If I like it and I listen to it for pleasure, then other people will like it and listen to it for pleasure,” Bridgers told Billboard. “I don’t think I have any ethos other than, ‘Am I jealous?'”

Seems like a sound business model, especially if “Soft Spot” is any indication of things to come.

This sounds kinda strange I thought

I saw you at a party but

I finally got close it wasn’t you

That’s a good opening verse! What comes next? Listen and find out. (Spoiler: it’s over now, but someone just can’t take the rejection.)

“Soft Spot” is the second single from the upcoming Super Monster album. “Gold” was released back in October, and it’s good too.

Claud got some attention last year with the self-released Sideline Star ep, including a feature in Billboard. So it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the new album.

Directed by Christina Xing. From Super Monster, out February 12 on Saddest Factory.