New Regrettes video: Dress Up

Video: The Regrettes – “Dress Up”
Single out now on Warner.
Since the Regrettes put out Feel Your Feelings, Fool! in 2017 they have released a handful of new original singles: “Come Through”, “Red Light”, “California Friends”, “Pumpkin”, and “Poor Boy”, as well as a bunch of covers.
And now here’s a new original. “Dress Up” was co-written with producer Mike Elizondo and it’s got every thing you want in a Regrettes song: a guitar line from a Billy Idol hit, a bouncy bass line that sounds like the Go-Go’s, and pouty vocals apologizing for indiscretions.
I made a promise, I might’ve messed up
I said I’d be there, but I’ll play dress up
It’s one of twelve new Lydia Night songs recently registered to the BMI Repertoire database. Hopefully this means a new album is right around the corner. Feel Your Feelings, Fool! remains a stone cold classic, and it’s still hard to believe that those songs were written when Lydia was 14 or 15.
Now that she’s a grownup and replaced half her band, the sophomore album will undoubtedly have a different vibe. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and the recent singles have all sounded great. But it’s gotta be a tough for a group who set the bar so high with their debut. I’m excited to hear what’s next though!
The Regrettes: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
