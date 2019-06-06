New Regrettes video: Dress Up

Video: The Regrettes – “Dress Up”

The Regrettes – Dress Up [Dance Video]

Single out now on Warner.

Since the Regrettes put out Feel Your Feelings, Fool! in 2017 they have released a handful of new original singles: “Come Through”, “Red Light”, “California Friends”, “Pumpkin”, and “Poor Boy”, as well as a bunch of covers.

And now here’s a new original. “Dress Up” was co-written with producer Mike Elizondo and it’s got every thing you want in a Regrettes song: a guitar line from a Billy Idol hit, a bouncy bass line that sounds like the Go-Go’s, and pouty vocals apologizing for indiscretions.

I made a promise, I might’ve messed up

I said I’d be there, but I’ll play dress up

It’s one of twelve new Lydia Night songs recently registered to the BMI Repertoire database. Hopefully this means a new album is right around the corner. Feel Your Feelings, Fool! remains a stone cold classic, and it’s still hard to believe that those songs were written when Lydia was 14 or 15.

Now that she’s a grownup and replaced half her band, the sophomore album will undoubtedly have a different vibe. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and the recent singles have all sounded great. But it’s gotta be a tough for a group who set the bar so high with their debut. I’m excited to hear what’s next though!

The Regrettes: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Possible Second Regrettes Album Track List

COLORING BOOK (co-written with guitarist Genessa Gariano)

DEAD WRONG (co-written with Gariano, former bass player Sage Chavis, and former drummer Maxx Morando)

GO LOVE YOU (co-written with Gariano, producer Mike Elizondo, and new drummer Drew Thomsen)

DRESS UP (co-written with Elizondo)

FOG (co-written with Elizondo)

HAS IT HIT YOU (co-written with Gariano, Elizondo, and Thomsen)

HERE YOU GO (co-written with Elizondo)

HOW DO YOU LOVE

I DARE YOU (co-written with Elizondo)

GAME

MORE THAN A MONTH

STOP AND GO (co-written with Chavis)