New Screaming Females video: Glass House

From All At Once, due February 23 on Don Giovanni Records.

Screaming Females sound spooky in a Black Sabbath kind of way, don’t you think? Marissa Paternoster’s voice is intense and her guitar is as heavy as it gets.

She described her inspiration for the song to Rolling Stone: “Our shrinking world [is] crushed under a deluge of information, constant contact and social media sludge. It has narrowed my connection to reality in a way that I find rather upsetting.”

It is upsetting!

