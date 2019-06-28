50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 36

Rolling Stone issue #36 had a cover date of June 28, 1969. 40 page. 35 cents. Cover photo of Nudie Cohn by Baron Wolman.

This issue was dedicated primarily to country music and featured no record reviews. Weird!

Features: “Boosting Peace: John and Yoko in Canada” by Ritchie Yorke; “California White Man’s Shit Kickin’ Blues” by John Grissim Jr.; “Nudie” by Jerry Hopkins; “Ritchie Valens, J.P. (The Big Bopper) Richardson and Buddy Holly” by Greil Marcus; “Fuzz Against Junk: The Saga of the Narcotics Brigade, Installment Four” by Akbar Del Piombo; “A Short Story About Contemporary Life In California” by Richard Brautigan.

News: People’s Park Peace Talks; Fillmore to Tell All Its Secrets; Mexican President Inks for the Doors; Mick Busted For ‘A Substance’; Chicago Clobbered At Ball Game; “Festival Shucks” by Jerry Hopkins; San Jose Scam; The Beat Goes On; “Moby: the Grape Turns Sour” by Ben Fong-Torres. And Random Notes on the Groupies, Mick Jagger, Angel’s Dust [sic], Peter Sarstedt, Chubby Checker, Tribal Village, Coleman Hawkins, Everly Brothers, and the Sundowners.

Full-page ads: The Velvet Underground on MGM; Crosby, Stills and Nash on Atlantic; I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier by Eli Radish on Capitol; Happy Sad by Tim Buckley on Elektra; Edwin Hawkins Singers/Isley Brothers/Impressions on Buddah Records; The Deviants “Instant Garbage” on Sire/London; Newport 69 at Devonshire Downs.

More ads: Pickin’ Up the Pieces by Poco on Epic; Stoned Age Man by Joseph on Scepter; Last Exit by Traffic on United Artists; NRBQ on Columbia; Evergreen Blueshoes on Amos; Joan Baez on Vanguard; Red Beans and Rice on Epic; Buffy Sainte-Marie on Vanguard; Our Mother the Mountain by Townes Van Zandt on Poppy; Country Joe and the Fish on Vanguard; Kaleidoscope on Epic; Jerry Jeff Walker/Masters of Deceit/Open Window/The Frost on Vanguard; McKendree Spring on Decca; With a Little Help from My Friends by Joe Cocker on A&M; Larry Coryell at the Barn in Rio Nido; Rolling Stone Book – Volume II; The Boys in the Band on A&M; Children Of Light by Biff Rose on Tetragrammaton.

Columns: “Perspectives: Hank Williams, Roy Acuff and then God!” by Ralph J. Gleason.

Subscription offer: Subscribers could get a free copy of Tommy by the Who “with a $10 two-year subscription [52 issues] or a regular subscription and one gift subscription [$12]; or, if you are already a subscriber, two gift subscriptions [$12].” Plus 50 cents shipping. Complicated!

